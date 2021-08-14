Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0205

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $79.65 million and approximately $251,741.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,593,185,408 coins and its circulating supply is 3,893,288,156 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

