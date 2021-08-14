Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $86.05 million and $21.06 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00030206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009412 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

