Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 62.64 ($0.82). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 21,589 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £47.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

