Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.27% of Service Co. International worth $24,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 497.1% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,197,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,803 shares of company stock worth $28,776,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

