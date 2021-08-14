SF Capital (SFCP) Market Cap Tops $61,317.72

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. SF Capital has a total market cap of $61,317.72 and approximately $25.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SF Capital has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00153811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.32 or 1.00170522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00874340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars.

