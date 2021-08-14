Shadows Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 120.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.72 or 0.00877813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00100752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043880 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.