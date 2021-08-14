Shard Trading Up 7.1% This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Shard has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $31,028.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.