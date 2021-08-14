Sharder Tops 24-Hour Volume of $494,332.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Sharder has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $494,332.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.43 or 0.00878162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00105139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043869 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

