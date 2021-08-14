Sharpay (S) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Sharpay has a total market capitalization of $605,657.51 and approximately $1,637.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharpay coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sharpay has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00134997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00154381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,857.09 or 1.00243282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.68 or 0.00872169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sharpay Coin Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay

Sharpay Coin Trading

