SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth $160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth $270,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

