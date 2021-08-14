SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $3.19 billion and $702.59 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00135799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00155915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,883.20 or 0.99958601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.29 or 0.00872628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.26 or 0.06938345 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

