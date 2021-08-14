SHIELD Price Up 42.1% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $193,649.88 and approximately $4,150.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.02 or 0.06941448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.30 or 0.01496104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.79 or 0.00393543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00154774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.03 or 0.00578333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00355544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00312736 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.