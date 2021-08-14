Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.80 or 0.00012323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $350,179.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00135733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00153317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,164.55 or 1.00236153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.78 or 0.00866632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

