Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Stake Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,040 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Shift Technologies worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Islet Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 698,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

