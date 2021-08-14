ShipChain (SHIP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,974.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 55.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $356,662.15 and approximately $14,974.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00105190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043983 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.