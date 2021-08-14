Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Shiseido stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -203.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.30. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $79.55.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

