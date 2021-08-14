Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $337,256,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,498.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,469.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

