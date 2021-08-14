Shopping Price Reaches $51.79 on Major Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $51.79 or 0.00111360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $48.55 million and $2.01 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00136627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00153503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.53 or 0.99786350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.64 or 0.00869996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,429 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.