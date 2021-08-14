Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SRGHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. raised shares of Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $10.97 on Friday. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

