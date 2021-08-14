Short Interest in 1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Decreases By 75.0%

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISOL remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 1mage Software has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.
1mage Software Company Profile
