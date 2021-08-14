Short Interest in Advant-e Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADVC) Rises By 200.0%

Advant-e Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADVC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of ADVC opened at $5.60 on Friday. Advant-e has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $6.95.
Advant-e Company Profile
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Advant-e Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advant-e and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.