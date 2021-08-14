Short Interest in Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Rises By 271.4%

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 target price on shares of Amundi and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price objective on shares of Amundi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amundi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.40. Amundi has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

