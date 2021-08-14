Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 375.8%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 375.8% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE AFT opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.09.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
