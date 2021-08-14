Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Expands By 265.5%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 265.5% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVRN opened at $0.03 on Friday. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Avra
