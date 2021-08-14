Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Increases By 257.7%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the July 15th total of 402,600 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.27. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $49.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

