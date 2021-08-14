Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Increases By 171.6%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 171.6% from the July 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 40.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $13.57 on Friday. Bit Digital has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.