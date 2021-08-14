Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Expands By 203.6%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,063. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1,955.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,241 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.