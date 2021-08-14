Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Rises By 328.6%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CAIAF stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77.

Separately, Erste Group lowered shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

