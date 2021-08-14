Short Interest in China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Rises By 200.0%

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
CHSTY stock remained flat at $$15.83 on Friday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20.
About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group
