Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Grows By 200.0%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:CIADY remained flat at $$56.23 during trading hours on Friday. 82 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $66.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

