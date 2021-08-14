Short Interest in CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Decreases By 67.2%

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBRI opened at $0.00 on Friday. CMTSU Liquidation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get CMTSU Liquidation alerts:

CMTSU Liquidation Company Profile

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for CMTSU Liquidation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMTSU Liquidation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.