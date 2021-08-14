Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Grows By 163.8%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 163.8% from the July 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

COCSF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.