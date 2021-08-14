Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Decreases By 75.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNAF remained flat at $$20.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 5.05%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

