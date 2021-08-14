Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Expands By 153.7%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 153.7% from the July 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 179.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CRF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 472,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,458. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.