Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Drops By 67.7%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

