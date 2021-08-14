Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Grows By 233.8%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 233.8% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSLLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

