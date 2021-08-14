Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Expands By 194.1%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DSEEY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.78. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

