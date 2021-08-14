Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Increases By 252.9%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 252.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.53. 17,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44. DENSO has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.87.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

