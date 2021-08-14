Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Declines By 69.5%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,028,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DLOC opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Digital Locations has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Get Digital Locations alerts:

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an early stage developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demand of 5G networks. The company was founded on August 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.