Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Increases By 236.1%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, an increase of 236.1% from the July 15th total of 177,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dynatronics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

