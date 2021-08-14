Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rises By 282.4%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 91,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.