Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Drops By 81.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 64,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 747,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 77,351 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 334,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

