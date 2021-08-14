Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Drops By 81.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 64,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
