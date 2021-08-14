Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Drops By 78.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the July 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 531,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 103,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 496,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.