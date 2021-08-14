Short Interest in Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Increases By 400.0%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

EBRPY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75. Ebro Foods has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Get Ebro Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBRPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Ebro Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. It produces and distributes various rice and rice by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, couscous, semolina, and legumes; and health and organic food products.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.