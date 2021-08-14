Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Declines By 73.1%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ECAOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,603. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

