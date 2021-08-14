Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Drops By 77.1%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 2,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $436.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.96 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

