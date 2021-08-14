Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Expands By 185.8%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 185.8% from the July 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EQD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 71,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

