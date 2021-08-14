Short Interest in Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Declines By 73.5%

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FERN stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,049,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,050,000. Fernhill has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01.

Fernhill Company Profile

Fernhill Corporation operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company. It focuses on building and incubating mobile and Web applications from a range of genres, including Live advice, cannabis, real estate, crypto-currency, sports, and entertainment that primarily use its customizable matching platform.

