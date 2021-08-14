Short Interest in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Drops By 69.1%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the July 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of FCEF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

