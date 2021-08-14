Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Increases By 278.3%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 278.3% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
FSD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.14.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
