Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Increases By 278.3%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 278.3% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

FSD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,538,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

